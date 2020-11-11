Former Evanston Township High School basketball star and graduate fatally shot in Rogers park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former basketball star and graduate of Evanston Township High School was fatally shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Police said 20-year-old Ryan Bost was sitting in his car Monday night when someone approached him and opened fire after an argument.
Bost's alma mater released a statement mourning his passing.
"Ryan brought pride to our school through his fierce defense on the court, but more importantly, he brought joy and loyalty to his friends and family off the court," Evanston Athletics tweeted.
No arrests have yet been made.
