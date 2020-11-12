Former Evanston Township High School basketball star killed in Rogers Park shooting remembered as loving person, leader on court

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and teammates are remembering Evanston Township High School basketball star Ryan Bost as a caring, loving person who was a leader on the court.When Bost graduated from Evanston Township last year, he had won more basketball games than any other player in the team's' history. The point guard's skill and calming influence on his teammates made him a leader."Don't let his stature fool you," said Mike Ellis, basketball coach at Evanston Township. "He may have been one of the smaller players on the floor, but I can promise you from the players to the coaches, we all looked up to Ryan."The 20-year-old was shot and killed in Rogers Park while sitting in a car Monday night. Police said someone approached him in the car in the 6700-block of North Newgard and shot him after they got into an argument.Bost was struck in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is still at large."I just can't describe how much of a loving person he was for everybody," said his brother Lance Jones. "He got along with everybody. Everybody loved him."Bost was from a family with deep roots in Evanston, and Ellis grew close to the family as well. At one point, he even coached the basketball team with Bost's grandfather."Having the opportunity to coach his grandson Ryan meant the world to me," Ellis said.Bost is not only being remembered as a winner, but as someone who always put others first."Ryan was the first person to do what was needed for his teammates," said Ellis.With Evanston Township High School in remote learning now, there are no plans to formally honor Bost, but his teammates are looking forward to the time they can again gather together on the basketball court and remember.