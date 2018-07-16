Former FBI lawyer returns to Capitol for second day of grilling

BENJAMIN SIEGEL
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page returns to Capitol Hill Monday for a second day of questioning from House lawmakers after Republicans called her testimony "credible" as they search for anti-Trump bias in the handling of the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations.

"Lisa Page is a very credible witness and she's doing her best to help us find the truth," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said on Friday, after the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees first interviewed Page.

"I can tell you, in ways I think she's been falsely accused about not being willing to cooperate. We've learned some evidence today that would suggest she's been willing to help, in the spirit of transparency. ... The last thing anyone wants is to be falsely accused. Her willingness to cooperate today speaks well for her."

Democrats, for their part, claimed they had learned little new from Page, one day after a contentious public hearing with FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom Page had an extramarital affair and exchanged messages criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump and other politicians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The messages were uncovered by the Justice Department inspector general, who determined in a report that the Hillary Clinton email probe was not impacted by political bias, but said the messages from Page and Strzok - along with some of the decisions of former FBI Director James Comes - impacted the FBI's reputation.

Page is expected to appear on Capitol Hill at 11 am Monday, according to a congressional aide.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News