I-TEAM

Former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey appointed to monitor police reform plan

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As the court-supervised consent decree takes effect Friday, a federal judge has appointed an independent monitor to oversee top-to-bottom reforms at the Chicago Police Department.

Judge Robert Dow has appointed Maggie Hickey, a former U.S. prosecutor, to be that independent monitor.

In an unexpected move, "The Court also intends to appoint Hon. David H. Coar (ret.) to serve as a Special Master" to work with Hickey on the administration of the reforms.

A "special master" is a subordinate official appointed by a judge to make sure that judicial orders are actually followed.

Against a backdrop of police shootings the past decade or more, the Justice Department in 2017 found a pattern and practice of civil rights violations by CPD officers. A few months later at the Dirksen Federal Building, the Illinois attorney general filed suit against the city to enforce top to bottom police reforms.

"We're not doing reform TO police officers but WITH police officers, with community," said Walter Katz, deputy chief of staff for public safety in Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office. "I think when you take that approach of being inclusive both with community and officers you're on a pathway to success."

Former federal prosecutor Ron Safer was tapped by Emanuel several years ago to work on an early police reform plan. On Thursday, Safer said Hickey, then an apparent consent decree finalist, had tremendous strength.

"Maggie Hickey was an assistant U.S. Attorney," Safer said. "She was extremely accomplished."

Safer said it will take months to get the reform gears moving and even longer for Chicagoans to actually see changes on the streets.

"There has to be a rebuilding of trust between the Chicago Police Department and the people who they serve. And to have this process coincide with a new mayor, a new attitude, can only be helpful," he said.
