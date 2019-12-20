Former Geneva doctor sentenced to 8 years for rape

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Geneva doctor Mark Lewis was sentenced to eight years in prison for criminal sexual assault Thursday."It was necessary for him, to protect society from him, and the judge's sentence was appropriate," said Greg Sams, Kane County State's Attorney's Office.The 60-year-old was convicted rape. Police said he drugged a woman and then raped her while she was unconscious in his St. Charles home in 2012."There was no remorse or feeling sorry for the victim in any way," Sams said.The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Lewis used his position as a doctor to prey on women, and called him disgusting."When you go to see a physician or a professional like this, you do not expect it to be someone who has a big marijuana grow operation or is sexually assaulting young women," said Sams.Before his rape trial, the former internist was arrested for a massive marijuana grow that police found in his basement. Investigators said there were more than 100 marijuana plants and thousands of grams of processed pot ready to sell, all while he was out on bond."It does show his character and shows that he is not a person that con conform himself to society," Sams said.In 2014 the state suspended Lewis' medical license after finding the former doctor had inappropriate relationships with several of his patients. Authorities also said he inappropriately prescribed controlled substances to numerous people. He did not want to talk about those allegations Thursday.Lewis was the subject of an ABC7 I-Team investigation when the state of Illinois continued to send patients his way, even though he was charged with criminal sexual assault.Mark Allen, his former patient, showed up in court to support him."He will come back and be a productive member of society," Lewis said. "His kids need him."