Former Glenview nurse accused of sex assault after patients complain

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A former nurse at a north suburban hospital has been charged with sexual assault after two patients complained, Glenview police said.David Giurgiu, 26, is facing charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse following an investigation into the patients' complaints at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview.Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to come forward.Giurgiu was denied bail on Friday.He no longer works for the hospital.Glenview police said the hospital is fully cooperating with the investigation.