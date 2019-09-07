Former Glenview nurse accused of sex assault after patients complain

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A former nurse at a north suburban hospital has been charged with sexual assault after two patients complained, Glenview police said.

David Giurgiu, 26, is facing charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse following an investigation into the patients' complaints at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to come forward.

Giurgiu was denied bail on Friday.

He no longer works for the hospital.

Glenview police said the hospital is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glenviewsex assaulthospitalsex abusenurses
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of officer-involved shooting
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
Sony releases new Walkman for music player's 40th anniversary
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Show More
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Warrant issued in death of Dolton mother shot while driving with kids: sources
Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics to reopen
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Daycare worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
More TOP STORIES News