Daniel Sturridge's dog returned after alleged Los Angeles home break-in; no arrests made

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- An English soccer star's dog was found Wednesday, more than one day after someone allegedly stole it from his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge had taken to Instagram to offer a reward for his dog's return.

"I want my dog back, and I'll pay whatever. It don't matter, it don't matter the cost," Sturridge said in one of his video posts, offering to pay $20,000 to $30,000.

It's not clear who found the dog but Los Angeles police said he was found early Wednesday morning. No arrests were made.

Sturridge told police he doesn't think the person who returned his dog was involved in the burglary.

His dog has its own Instagram account with the handle @luccidapoochie and has more than 3,000 followers.
