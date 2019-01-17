Former NFL player tackles Peeping Tom outside bedroom window

EMBED </>More Videos

A Peeping Tom in Florida was tackled by a former NFL player.

Eyewitness News
WELLINGTON, Fla. --
A former NFL player tackled a Peeping Tom who was peering into a bedroom where his daughters slept, police said.

Former Titans and Lions cornerback Tony Beckham was heading out to his car in Florida when he noticed Geoffrey Cassidy.

When Beckham yelled Cassidy took off, but he didn't get too far before being tackled to the ground.

"I caught him and we just had a good conversation," said Beckham. "He's never gonna do that again on this side of town."

Cassidy was arrested but denied looking in the window, claiming he was in the neighborhood because his car had broken down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
peeping tomnflu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge to announce ruling for 3 CPD officers accused of Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up
Metra UP West service halted west of Villa Park after person fatally struck
Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches, possibly more
Police pull over taxi crammed with 5 men in Loop
Woman forced onto railroad tracks, sexually assaulted on South Side
Governor JB Pritzker signing gun dealer licensing bill Thursday
Boy, 14, with replica airsoft gun shot, killed by police
Person shot by police in Addison
Show More
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Man charged after CPD officer bitten, 2nd officer kicked in Little Village
'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped trooper who was shot
Police to provide update on fatal shooting of HS student in Griffith, Ind.
More News