Former NYC police commissioner visits Chicago to talk CPD strategy

New York's former police commissioner was in Chicago Thursday to talk to police about strategies to stop shootings and reduce violence.

New York City's former police commissioner was in Chicago Thursday to talk to police about strategies to stop shootings and reduce violence.

Former Police Commissioner William Bratton visited Chicago's 9th District, accompanied by Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Some of the new technology in Chicago being used to reduce crime was inspired by strategies used when Bratton was in Los Angeles and New York.

Bratton said beyond the technology, there needs to be buy-in by residents to solve and prevent crime.

Superintendent Johnson spoke about a neighborhood emersion program that aims to make real connections in the community.

While the retired police commissioner has moved into the private sector, his visit here was unofficial; an answer to an open invitation from Johnson, who considers Bratton a mentor.
