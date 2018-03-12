Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --A former suburban soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with several students will remain in jail.
Cori Beard, 28, faced a judge Tuesday morning. She was fired from her job as an assistant soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School Monday night.
A Lake County judge declined a motion to reduce the Beard's $1 million bond and prosecutors said she has admitted to sex with at least three male students, and there still could be out there.
Beard has been charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault. The former assistant soccer coach has been ordered not to have any contact with three male students. All of them are minors.
Three former students have also been interviewed by police as potential victims.
Beard was taken into custody Thursday night after a parent contacted the school about the alleged sexual encounters. Prosecutors said the sexual attacks took place across Lake County, in cars, her home and possibly another family home.
The most recent sexual encounter was two weeks ago and the number of individual acts could be three or four dozen.
Beard's attorney Barry Sheppard said his client is extremely remorseful and hopes to be released on bond in the near future.
"Very distraught. She's a person who has lived a law-abiding life, been a good coach, led an exemplary life thus far. We're hopeful to restore her freedom, pre-trial freedom soon and a further life of good citizenship," Sheppard said.
Beard was fired in a special school board meeting Monday night. If found guilty, she would face a mandatory prison sentence. Prosecutors said they believe additional victims could still come forward and further charges could be filed.
Beard's next hearing is set for April 18.