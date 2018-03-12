Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court

EMBED </>More Videos

A former suburban soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with several students will remain in jail. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A former suburban soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with several students will remain in jail.

Cori Beard, 28, faced a judge Tuesday morning. She was fired from her job as an assistant soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School Monday night.

A Lake County judge declined a motion to reduce the Beard's $1 million bond and prosecutors said she has admitted to sex with at least three male students, and there still could be out there.

Beard has been charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault. The former assistant soccer coach has been ordered not to have any contact with three male students. All of them are minors.

Three former students have also been interviewed by police as potential victims.

Beard was taken into custody Thursday night after a parent contacted the school about the alleged sexual encounters. Prosecutors said the sexual attacks took place across Lake County, in cars, her home and possibly another family home.

The most recent sexual encounter was two weeks ago and the number of individual acts could be three or four dozen.

Beard's attorney Barry Sheppard said his client is extremely remorseful and hopes to be released on bond in the near future.

"Very distraught. She's a person who has lived a law-abiding life, been a good coach, led an exemplary life thus far. We're hopeful to restore her freedom, pre-trial freedom soon and a further life of good citizenship," Sheppard said.

Beard was fired in a special school board meeting Monday night. If found guilty, she would face a mandatory prison sentence. Prosecutors said they believe additional victims could still come forward and further charges could be filed.

Beard's next hearing is set for April 18.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedsex assaultstudentssoccerVernon Hills
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Former Vernon Hills coach may have sexually assaulted more students
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News