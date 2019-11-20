city colleges of chicago

Former vice chancellor for City Colleges charged in fraud scheme

A former vice chancellor for the City Colleges of Chicago has been charged with getting kickbacks from vendors in exchange for steering them contracts.

Sharod Gordon, 45, of Oak Park, is charged with 16 counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors said associates of Gordon at City Colleges created vendor companies for the sole purpose of applying for the contracts. In some instances, the work was never done even though invoices were sent to City Colleges and paid for, prosecutors said.

When the vendors received the payments, some of the vendors gave a portion of the money to Gordon in the form of kickbacks, prosecutors said.

The federal government is seeking to obtain $349,500 of the alleged kickbacks from Gordon and her seven co-defendants. Their arraignments have not been scheduled.

Among the co-defendants is Angelique Orr, charged with five counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said. Orr was married to Gordon from 1998 to 2013.

Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

City Colleges of Chicago released a statement that said:

"I would like to thank the US Attorney's office and CCC's Inspector General for their efforts in bringing this matter to light and ensuring the perpetrators are held responsible for their actions. While the unethical acts detailed in the US Attorney's indictment occurred prior to my tenure at CCC, I am nonetheless appalled and personally offended that employees would not only abuse their positions of trust, but squander CCC's limited resources for their own personal gain. No one involved in the indictment currently works at City Colleges, and City Colleges is taking the following proactive measures to ensure this kind of behavior cannot happen again."

Those proactive measures include: Hiring a full-time procurement staff member whose primary job is to research every vendor - regardless of dollar value -- to ensure CCC knows the owners behind an entity; Having all vendors execute an economic disclosure statement, which is currently compulsory for matters that require Board approval; Implementing a requirement that any entity selected to provide services that do not require Board approval be in existence for a minimum of two years.

City Colleges officials also said one employee referenced in the indictment was terminated on November 20.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
WLS contributed to this article.
fraud
