Former Waukegan school district worker charged with sex abuse of girl, 13

A Waukegan School District 60 office worker has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

A former Waukegan School District 60 office worker has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Police said 26-year-old Gabriel Valadez of Darien communicated with the girl online. He was arrested February 19 and appeared in bond court on February 21.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said he is currently out on bond and under electronic monitoring. Sheriff's officials did not say when he is next due in court.

District officials said Valadez was not assigned to work in any schools, nor did he come into contact with any students.

Valadez had worked as an administrative assistant since August 2017 until resigning last Monday
