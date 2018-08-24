Cook County Judge Carol Howard set a December 3rd trial date in the second rape case of former West Loop tanning salon owner, Marc Winner, and then encouraged him to consider any reasonable plea deal.Winner was sentenced in June to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting Justine Bour, who was known as J.B. during the trial but asked to be identified after the case ended.In the current case, Winner is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman in August of 2015. She had gone tanning at Soleil, the now closed salon Winner owned. During Friday's hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Mikki Miller argued to be able to present other sexual assault cases in this trial to show a pattern of behavior in the rapes Winner is accused of or has been convicted of.Winner's attorney Steven Weinberg asked that none of the other cases be discussed during the upcoming trial.Judge Howard ruled Miller and her team will be allowed to bring in two proof of other crimes cases.Winner is sporting a new moustache and was wearing a bandage around his neck. His attorneys say the bandage is related to a medical condition. Winner has been serving his time at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center in downstate Illinois but he will stay at the Cook County Jail until his next court date in late September.