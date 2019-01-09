Former West Side charter school coach charged with sexual assault

A former basketball coach at a charter school on the West Side is charged with sexually assaulting two students, prosecutors said Wednesday.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said 32-year-old Jamel Helaire-Jones carried on sexual relationships with two students while coached at Legal Prep Charter Academy in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.Prosecutors said the students were girls between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.Chicago police said Helaire-Jones is charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault in which the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17.Legal Prep released a statement, saying:Helaire-Jones was ordered held without bail at a court appearance Wednesday. His next court date is January 28.