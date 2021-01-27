police shooting

Former Wisconsin officer cleared in 3 deadly Wauwatosa police shootings now sheriff's deputy

Police shooting of Alvin Cole sparked Wauwatosa protests
MILWAUKEE -- A police officer in a Milwaukee suburb who resigned after being involved in his third fatal shooting in five years has been hired as a sheriff's deputy.

Joseph Mensah was hired in Waukesha County after an extensive review that found his use of force was proper in all three shootings, Sheriff Eric Severson said Tuesday.

Mensah, then a Wauwatosa police officer, was cleared in October in the death of Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old whom Mensah shot Feb. 2 outside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa after police responded to a reported disturbance. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said evidence showed Cole fled from officers with a stolen handgun, fired a shot and refused commands to drop the gun.

Cole's death sparked periodic protests in Wauwatosa, including after the decision not to charge Mensah, who is Black. Though Chief Barry Weber said there was no reason to fire him, Mensah resigned a month after Chisholm declined to charge the officer.

RELATED: Jay-Z, Team Roc pay fees for those arrested in Wauwatosa protests
EMBED More News Videos

Tracy Cole, the mother of a teenage boy killed by police, was arrested overnight during a protest.



Severson, in a Facebook post, said Mensah would go through a supervised field training program.

Mensah's attorney, Jonathan Cermele, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Kimberley Motley, an attorney for the families of Cole and the other two men who died after being shot by Mensah, called it "just a stupid decision."

"I'm not saying this man should not work," she said. "But why does he have to go into law enforcement? He clearly is not good at it."

Mensah joined the Wauwatosa force in 2015. He shot Antonio Gonzales that year after police said Gonzales refused to drop a sword. A year later, Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. in a car parked in a park after hours. Mensah said he saw a gun on the passenger seat and thought Anderson was reaching for it. He was cleared of wrongdoing in each case.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldrally
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Jacob Blake's family attends Biden inauguration
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
Kenosha protests peaceful after no charges announced in Blake shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
Women fear being targeted for carjackings in Chicago
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
Accused militia member charged in Michigan governor kidnap plot planning guilty plea
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
FDA places alert on hand sanitizers from Mexico
Show More
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
West Side art gallery cited for Chicago COVID-19 violation
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow Wednesday
Chicago man charged with stealing, selling COVID stimulus checks
4-year-old girl's 'Leave Me Alone' song goes viral
More TOP STORIES News