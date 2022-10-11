Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense

The mayor of Indiana's second-largest city is apologizing after an overnight arrest for drunken driving.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The mayor of Indiana's second-largest city pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge Monday, after a weekend crash that followed too much wine at a event.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Saturday night, according to records. Indiana's legal limit to drive is 0.08.

Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle moved left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured.

The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He will return to court on Nov. 7.

SEE MORE: 'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash

Henry declined to comment as he left the courthouse.

He had told police he drank "too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser" at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.

After his release from jail Sunday, Henry read a statement to reporters apologizing "for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel" after drinking at the event.

"Like every other resident of the city of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings," he said. "I respect the legal process. I will adhere to the legal process. And I will accept the consequences."

Henry, first elected in 2007, has said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, population 265,000, is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.