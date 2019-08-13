Fortnite world champ Kyle Giersdorf 'swatted' at Pennsylvania home

POTTSGROVE, Pa -- The Pennsylvania teen who won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion had armed police show up at his house.

Kyle Giersdorf was livestreaming on Saturday when he was "swatted," a prank that aims to prompt police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies.

Upper Pottsgrove Police Cpl. Albert Werner told USA Today a caller told police "he was Kyle and said he had shot his father multiple times." Police called the Pottsgrove home before entering and the teen's father said everything was fine.

Werner says the call came from outside the country.

The 16-year-old Giersdorf told his fellow gamers it was scary.

A phony 911 call led to the death of a Kansas man two years ago. The caller was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
