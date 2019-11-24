Foul play suspected in death of 19-year-old UIC student, person of interest in custody: Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities said Sunday foul play is suspected in the death of a missing 19-year-old female University of Illinois-Chicago student found dead Saturday morning in a campus parking garage.

Around 11:15 a.m., UIC police found undergraduate student Ruth George was found unresponsive inside a car in a parking garage directory across from the school's career center in the University Village neighborhood.

UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker released a statement Sunday saying, "We believe that she was the victim of foul play and we have a person of interest in custody."

Police said George was alone when she entered the garage on November 23 at 1:35 a.m. a person of interest entered the garage shortly after her, police said.

Police said George's family reported her missing Saturday morning, after they had not heard from her since Friday evening.

Police said they tracked George's cell phone ping to UIC's Halsted Street parking garage.

UIC police are leading the investigation, and are also working with state, city and federal law enforcement agencies.

Authorities said they spent several hours processing the parking garage and no one was allowed to retrieve their vehicles until Saturday evening.

School officials released a community alert to UIC students and staff warning them to stay safe and stay aware of their surroundings.
