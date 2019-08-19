FOUND: Man, 83, missing from Bellwood located

83-year-old Atan Ramchandani was last seen around noon on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of 50th Avenue, according to an alert from Bellwood police.

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.
Police canceled Ramchandani's missing persons alert Sunday, saying he had been located.

----------
An 83-year-old man that police described as "endangered" has been found after going missing from west suburban Bellwood.

Atan Ramchandani had last been seen noon Aug. 17 in the 100 block of 50th Avenue, according to an alert from Bellwood police.

Police canceled Ramchandani's missing persons alert Sunday, saying he had been located.

No further information was provided.
