Fourth teenager charged with murder in West Chicago homicide

A fourth teenager has been charged in the death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found burning earlier this month in west suburban West Chicago.Saul Ruiz, 18, of West Chicago, was denied bail and charged with first-degree murder, according to a Saturday statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney. Ruiz was also charged with armed robbery.Jesus Correa, who previously was charged with concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, and ordered held on a $100,000 bail, had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder, prosecutors said. Two other teenagers, Francisco Alvardo, 18, of West Chicago, and Tia Brewer, 16, of unincorporated Wheaton, each were also perviously denied bail and were charged with first-degree murder.About 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, members of the West Chicago Fire Department were conducting a training exercise when they came across the smoldering body of 18-year-old Luis Guerrero in the 1300 block of Joliet Street, prosecutors said.Following an investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, it is believed the four teens planned the murder of Guerrero for approximately one month, prosecutors said. Authorities believe that on the evening of Aug. 13, Alvarado, Ruiz and Brewer arranged to meet Guerrero and tracked him down at a Burger King near the West Chicago Public Library. Ruiz waited in the parking lot of the library before Alvardo and Brewer began stabbing and punching Guerrero while Ruiz held him down. They then allegedly stole Ruiz's backpack.