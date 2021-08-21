Fox Lake water rescue underway after father falls off tube with 2 kids

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews in the north suburbs will resume the search Saturday morning for a man missing in Fox Lake.Fox Lake fire officials said they received a call about 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a man missing in the body of water. He had been tubing behind a boat with his two children, when the tube flipped, officials said.The children were wearing life jackets, but the father was not, according to fire officials.First responders searched the lake Friday but were not able to locate him; the two kids are OK.The man has not been publicly identified.