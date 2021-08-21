Fox Lake water rescue underway after father falls off tube with 2 kids

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews in the north suburbs will resume the search Saturday morning for a man missing in Fox Lake.
Fox Lake fire officials said they received a call about 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a man missing in the body of water. He had been tubing behind a boat with his two children, when the tube flipped, officials said.
The children were wearing life jackets, but the father was not, according to fire officials.
RELATED: Holiday Hills boat crash: Man found dead after speedboat runs aground, hits tree, catches fire
First responders searched the lake Friday but were not able to locate him; the two kids are OK.
The man has not been publicly identified.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
