Cook County state's attorney's office moves to reverse 6 convictions tied to Sgt. Ronald Watts

A judge vacated the convictions of 12 people whom authorities say were framed by former Chicago police Sergeant Ronald Watts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County state's attorney's office moved to vacate the wrongful convictions of six people as part of the office's ongoing review of the misconduct of corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts.In a virtual court hearing Tuesday, Cook County Judge Leroy K. Martin, Jr., granted the motions to vacate six convictions tied to Watts, the state's attorney's office said in a statement.Those who lived at or visited the former Ida B. Wells housing project on Chicago's South Side said former Sgt. Watts was well known as someone to avoid. However, hundreds of people could not avoid Watts in the early 2000s for over a decade.Jermaine Morris said he was one of the people who was wrongfully convicted. He was convicted of heroin possession after Watts shook him down and threatened him, according to Morris."If you don't have no money, you going to jail," Morris said.Morris was one of six men whose conviction was vacated and charges dropped in court Tuesday morning.Attorney Josh Tepfer with the Exoneration Project said that about 100 cases that have been dropped in the last five years follow a familiar pattern to Morris' case."The team of Watts, his team doing this to black housing project residents and visitors and it being covered up for a decade, it still being covered up to this day is just a tragedy that the city refuses to grapple with," Tepfer said.Watts signed police reports for fabricated crimes Morris and others were charged with. Watts was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 22 months in federal prison. Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx said her office has been looking at cases Watts and his unit were involved in since then."The institutions let them down, and this is a small step in trying to give them back some of what they've lost," State's Attorney Foxx said.Since 2016, Cook County prosecutors have reversed a total of 100 cases involving former Sergeant Watts, State's Attorney Foxx said in the statement."The seeds of distrust for our criminal justice system run deeply in communities most impacted by violence because of people in power like Sergeant Watts and his cronies who targeted and criminally preyed on these communities, leaving these neighborhoods feeling like their voice didn't matter," Foxx said."It erodes public safety when people suffer in silence because they've lost faith in law enforcement," Foxx said. "Today I stand with these communities in saying I hear you and I see you. Your voice does matter. Little by little we will continue to work at restoring justice, like we've done today, regardless of what zip code someone calls home."The state's attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed the convictions and determined they were lacked confidence of the initial arrests and validity of the convictions.Morris, who has two kids, said he can never get back what Watts took from him."It's been horrific. I lost my job. I had a good job. I lost my job because I couldn't come in because I was incarcerated. Then, when I get released, I can't even find a job because of the criminal record," Morris said.According to the Exoneration Project, those who were wrongfully convicted in cases related to Watts have served a total of 256 years in prison. They estimate there are still about a 100 more cases waiting to be heard.