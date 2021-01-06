michael pfleger

Father Michael Pfleger responds after being accused of sexually abusing child decades ago

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger has responded Wednesday to an allegation that he sexually abused a child.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a letter to the St. Sabina parish Tuesday informing them Father Pfleger will be stepping away from his ministry after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

In the letter, Cupich said the Archdiocese of Chicago's Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation of sexual abuse of a child that happened more than 40 years ago.
Wednesday morning, Pfleger said in a Facebook post, "I can't possibly respond to the hundreds of Texts, emails, and calls that I have received from all across the nation since yesterday. I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God. Please keep me in prayer and the Faith Community of St. Sabina. I have been asked by the Diocese not to speak out at this time. I am Blessed with good leadership and amazing members, whom I love.. Pray also for the person, my life is more than a 40 year old accusation, and on that and my Faith I will stand...The Lord is my Shepherd..... I love you...."



Cupich said Pfleger agreed to step aside from his ministry and will live away from the parish during the investigation. Father Thulani Magwaza will temporarily serve as administrator of St. Sabina parish, and will attend to the church and the school.

CLICK HERE to read the letter from Cardinal Cupich

Cupich said the allegation has not been proven true or false, so there should be no presumption of guilt or innocence.

EMBED More News Videos

Prominent Chicago priest and activist, Father Michael Pfleger is stepping aside from his duties at Saint Sabina, during the investigation of a sexual abuse allegation.



St. Sabina responded in a statement, saying in part, "We, the Cabinet of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, believe that these accusations are unfounded and we boldly stand behind the integrity, passion, work and ministry of our Sr. Pastor, Rev. Michael Pfleger...We understand there is a process and protocol of the Archdiocese of Chicago and we will fully cooperate. However, we believe that our Sr. Pastor will be fully exonerated from all accusations and we will standing with him during this process as he has stood with victims of injustice and will continue to uplift his work and the life, [sic] he has committed to serving others."

CLICK HERE to read the full statement from St. Sabina

Pfleger, 71, became a priest in the Chicago Archdiocese in 1975 and pastor of St. Sabina in 1981. For decades he's been one of the city's most outspoken and politically active faith leaders. Last Thursday he led an anti-violence march.

The allegation was also reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Cook County State's Attorney, as is policy, Cupich's letter said.
"It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the children entrusted to our care," the letter concluded in part.

Archdiocese of Chicago officials said they became aware of the allegations Monday afternoon. They are not aware of any lawsuit associated with the allegations. They declined to give further details beyond the letter.

No further comment from the archdiocese has been made or will be given Tuesday. Father Pfleger has not responded to requests for comment from ABC7 Eyewitness News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamblase cupichsex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusecatholic churchmichael pflegerchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL PFLEGER
Fr. Pfleger investigated for decades-old abuse allegation, steps away from ministry
Fr. Pfleger, Rev. Jackson to hold silent march protesting Chicago violence
From drive-ins to praying in streets, church leaders find new ways to gather
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Gov. Pritzker to give COVID-19 update as IL nears 1M cases
Several robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview: CPD
Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
Underwood dismisses Oberweis' challenge to her victory
Show More
Macy's closing Water Tower location on Mag Mile
Protesters backing Trump roll into DC to cheer him on
Man charged in Volo shooting over stolen vehicle that left teen dead
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Chicago Weather: Morning fog then cloudy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News