France's interior minister says 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg shooting

Several people are injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, a national police spokesperson said. (Google Maps via CNN Wire)

PARIS --
French prosecutors say a terror investigation has been opened into the shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg that has left two dead and up to eight wounded, including several in critical condition.

The Paris prosecutor, who is in charge of anti-terror probes in France, is heading to Strasbourg, according to a statement from his office. The prosecutor's office says the investigation is for murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise.

The gunman, who is at large, has been identified and has a criminal record.

The European Parliament spokesman, meanwhile, says that the building is on lockdown in Strasbourg. Jaume Duch said that "the European Parliament has been closed and no one can leave until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

The Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a "serious security event" in the city center.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said there were "several people injured," citing local police.

Some Strasbourg residents have reported hearing gunfire in some parts of the city center.
