River Grove shooting on party bus kills 1, injures 4; vehicle stopped in Franklin Park: police

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Franklin Park police and other law enforcement officials are investigating after an apparent shooting on a party bus early Saturday morning left four people hurt and one dead.The shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. along Belmont Avenue in River Grove, a police source said.The bus driver then took the vehicle to Franklin Park to find a safe location and parked it in the 3300-block of North River Road.The four people injured were taken to Loyola University Medical Center and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Franklin Park fire Acting Deputy Chief Lt. Daniel Fidonik said. He did not provide any information about their conditions.The individual who died was reportedly a man.Police blocked off part of North River Road, as they worked to determine preliminary information later Saturday morning. What appeared to be a party bus could still be seen in the area about 6:30 a.m.Police did not immediately provide information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.