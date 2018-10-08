Freak accident ends with truck on top of car

EMBED </>More Videos

A three-vehicle accident in Yavapai County, Arizona ended with a truck landing on top of a car Sunday night. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. --
A three-vehicle accident in Yavapai County, Arizona ended with a truck landing on top of a car Sunday night. Amazingly, no one was hurt, according to CNN.

Deputies from The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office took photos and posted them on Facebook. Authorities said the truck flipped through the air and ended up landing on top of the car in perfect balance.

The woman driving the white pickup told authorities a truck traveling in the lane next to her, hit her truck and caused her to lose control. She said she then hit another car head on, which caused her truck to flip and land on top of the red sedan.

All occupants in the three vehicles, two people in the red sedan, plus one each in the black car and white truck, were unharmed.

Officials said everyone involved in the accident was wearing seat belts, and that helped prevent any fatalities.

First responders are using this freak accident as another example to remind drivers to buckle up to help save lives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentsu.s. & worldArizona
Top Stories
HS holds vigil for college-bound senior killed in Far South Side shooting
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
New York limo crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Wheaton children's gym reopens after boy, 7, killed in accident
Show More
Driver in NY limo crash that left 20 dead wasn't properly licensed, governor says
Program gives students lessons in Latino culture, theater
Pres. Trump says 'stop and frisk' could reduce Chicago violence
Van Dyke trial special prosecutor thanks jurors for reaching verdict
More News