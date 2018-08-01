Freak tire accident kills motorist on New York expressway

AARON KATERSKY
A civilian employee of the New York City Police Department was killed in an accident on a local freeway Wednesday morning when a spare tire fell off a truck and smashed into his car, police said.

The 64-year-old man, who worked in building maintenance at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan, was driving east in a Toyota Rav4 in the high-occupancy vehicle lane on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn just after 6:40 a.m. ET when a spare tire suddenly flew off a private sanitation truck traveling in the opposite direction. The tire hit and shattered the windshield of the Toyota, which then collided into the divider, police said.

The NYPD employee suffered severe head trauma and was rushed to New York University Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the private sanitation truck remained at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the incident. No charges were initially filed Wednesday.

Less than a month ago, another New York driver was killed when a tractor trailer lost a tire on a highway in Long Island.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 9 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Show More
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Woman left young son in car outside Stratford Square Mall, police say
68 luxury vehicles valued at $5.2M destroyed in smuggling crackdown
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
More News