Arts & Entertainment

Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct

EMBED <>More Videos

Fred Savage fired from show after inappropriate conduct allegations

LOS ANGELES -- A Hollywood bombshell dropped Friday night -- Fred Savage has been fired from ABC's "The Wonder Years" reboot following multiple allegations of "inappropriate conduct" in his role as executive producer and director.

Savage was the main star of the original series from 1988.

A spokesman for 20th Television released a statement saying:

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of "The Wonder Years."

So far, the details on the nature of the allegations are unclear, but he has been the subject of a couple misconduct accusations in the past.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebrityentertainmenttelevisionhollywoodinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Car dealership burglary thwarted after business hit hours earlier
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Man struggles with robbery suspect before being shot 3 times
15th annual Chicago poker night benefiting Gateway Green next week
IL looks to tackle pension fund divestment amid Russia war this fall
Mother's Day gift ideas from lifestyle expert
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting ID'd
Show More
Chicago's real estate market is red hot on the South Side
Virus found in body of man who received pig heart transplant, died
Chicago man charged in deadly Old Irving Park hit-and-run crash
Health experts urge caution for Mother's Day as COVID cases rise
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
More TOP STORIES News