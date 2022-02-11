Quick Tip

New scam takes advantage of consumers ordering free government COVID tests

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal government is currently distributing over half a billion free COVID test kits by mail, and scammers are expected to capitalize on the moment.

RELATED: Accuracy of at-home COVID tests: Exposure to cold should not affect results, experts say

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers have fake sites and phishing emails designed to get you to divulge personal information.

Remember: Only use the Federal government's official website covidtests.gov.

  • Always check that the URL starts with "HTTPS" and ends in ".gov": This ensures you're connected to a secure government website


    • ALSO SEE: Free at-home rapid COVID test kits available for Illinois residents in these zip codes

  • Don't give out your credit card information: The COVID test kits are free, including shipping. If a website is asking for payment, it should raise a red flag

  • Don't respond to any text, pop-up ads, emails or phone calls pretending to be affiliated with this program as a response can make it easier for a scam to succeed


    • READ MORE ON COIVD TESTS:

    More TOP STORIES News