Waukegan free diaper event helps mothers in need in honor of murdered pregnant Chicago teen mom

Marlen Ochoa Lopez was killed in 2019 when she went to a home on Chicago's south side thinking she was going to pick up free baby clothes. Instead, she was murdered and her unborn child was removed from her womb. The baby later died.
RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
Free diapers and wipes were handed out in Waukegan to mothers in need in honor of Ochoa Lopez in hopes of helping keep them safe.
RELATED: Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with murder in baby's death
Organizers said they were planting a seed of kindness.
The Lopez family hopes to do this type of giveaway three times a year.
The three people charged in connection to the death of Ochoa Lopez and her son, Clarissa Figueroa, Desiree Figueroa and Piotr Bobak, are all due in court on Thursday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom and baby on Pilsen memorial mural
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side