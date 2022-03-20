Chicago gas giveaway: Pastor Kenyatta Smith to offer free fuel in Longwood Manor

The latest gas giveaway is being organized by Pastor Kenyatta Smith and will be held at the Shell gas station at 9802 South Halsted Street. Smith previously said on Saturday the giveaway would be held BP gas station at West 99th Street and South Halsted Street in Washington Heights on the South Side, but made a correction Sunday.
Smith is the senior pastor at Another Chance Church of Chicago. He will be joined by community leaders and elected officials, and said he plans to address a number of issues impacting residents.
Pastor Smith will purchase $20 of gas for South Side residents over a three-hour period beginning at 3 p.m.
"Our residents have already experienced challenges stemming from the pandemic. But to add the recent increase of gasoline prices has brought about a dark cloud of sorts over the finances of our people. Single mothers are having extreme difficulties in making ends meet," he said.
On Thursday, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson held a gas giveaway at 10 locations. He's expanding that on Thursday, giving away a million dollars in gas at 50 gas stations in the city and suburbs.
