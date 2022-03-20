Community & Events

Chicago gas giveaway: Pastor Kenyatta Smith to offer free fuel in Longwood Manor

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gas giveaway: Pastor Kenyatta Smith to offer free fuel on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're struggling amid high gas prices, another gas giveaway in Chicago has just been announced for Sunday!

The latest gas giveaway is being organized by Pastor Kenyatta Smith and will be held at the Shell gas station at 9802 South Halsted Street. Smith previously said on Saturday the giveaway would be held BP gas station at West 99th Street and South Halsted Street in Washington Heights on the South Side, but made a correction Sunday.

Smith is the senior pastor at Another Chance Church of Chicago. He will be joined by community leaders and elected officials, and said he plans to address a number of issues impacting residents.

Pastor Smith will purchase $20 of gas for South Side residents over a three-hour period beginning at 3 p.m.

WATCH: Lines wrap around blocks at gas stations across city


EMBED More News Videos

As Chicago businessman Willie Wilson offers free gas to thousands Thursday, many are lining up.



"Our residents have already experienced challenges stemming from the pandemic. But to add the recent increase of gasoline prices has brought about a dark cloud of sorts over the finances of our people. Single mothers are having extreme difficulties in making ends meet," he said.

On Thursday, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson held a gas giveaway at 10 locations. He's expanding that on Thursday, giving away a million dollars in gas at 50 gas stations in the city and suburbs.

WATCH: Willie Wilson talks about Chicago free gas giveaway


EMBED More News Videos

Willie Wilson talked about his Chicago free gas giveaway Thursday.



You can find the full list of participating locations HERE.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogas pricesgas station
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video released of shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Dash cam video shows man punching state trooper during search
Man charged in shooting death of 12-year-old to be arraigned
8K Shamrock Shuffle race returns to Chicago
Show More
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Car crash escalates into shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, milder Sunday for 1st day of spring
More TOP STORIES News