Woman survives freak accident when freeway sign crushes her car

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeway sign suddenly falls, crashing down on car below

MELBOURNE, Australia --
Terrifying moments on an Australian freeway were captured on camera.

Dash-cam video captured the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The car's roof caved in, injuring the 53-year-old driver. She was taken to the hospital with neck injuries. She is expected to survive.

Transportation officials say they checked the sign the day before and had no idea this was going to happen.

Crews are now double checking similar signs.

SEE ALSO: Woman blames flips-flops for bizarre crash
EMBED More News Videos

Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentcar accidentcaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
Boy, 9, missing from Englewood
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Illinois House, Senate to be sworn into new session
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
FACT CHECK: President Trump gives Oval Office speech on border wall
Show More
Trump urges wall funding to fix border 'crisis' as government shutdown continues
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with single-digit wind chills Wednesday
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
More News