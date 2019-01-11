Metra SWS commute snarled by freight train derailment

A freight train derailed Friday afternoon in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood, according to Metra officials.

The Norfolk Southern train experienced a minor derailment near 400 West 35th Street, Metra officials said. No injuries were reported.

The derailment caused at least one 25-35 minute delay for a Metra SWS passenger train toward Orland Park. Extensive delays and some cancellations were expected. Metra SWS customers were encouraged to use the Rock Island branch or Heritage Corridor as substitutes.
