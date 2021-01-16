Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield near Main, Center streets

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train struck a semi-truck at a rail crossing in southwest suburban Plainfield Friday evening.

Canadian National Railway has confirmed one of their trains was involved in the crash. It appears the train hit the rear of the trailer. There are no reports of injuries at this moment.

Several streets in the vicinity of Main and Center are blocked to traffic. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
