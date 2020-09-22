animal rescue

Police rescue 17 French bulldogs from O'Hare; shipping company issued citations

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Animal abuse citations have been issued against a cargo company that shipped several dogs found at O'Hare airport.

According to a post from the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, back in August officers found 17 French bulldogs that were shipped to Chicago from Jordan.

The dogs were left in cages for three days without food or water.

They were covered in feces, and one of the dogs died due to the unsanitary circumstances, officials said.

The cargo company has now been charged with 17 counts of animal neglect and one that led to death.

All the surviving dogs are being treated at private shelters.

You can read the full post from Chicago French Bulldog Rescue on their Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimal rescueohare airport
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
PAWS Chicago brings dogs, cats back from hurricane-damaged LA
Preserving local wildlife through rehabilitation and education
Senior dogs spend golden years at this retirement center
CPD rescue runaway dog on Dan Ryan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
Louisville police declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Illinois election officials prepare for voting during COVID-19 pandemic
Not all parents agree with rallies demanding return to in-person learning, fall sports
Man dies after being pulled from water at Monroe Harbor: police
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Show More
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting
Girl, 10, among 3 shot in Garfield Park
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas
COPA releases videos from fatal police shooting of man killed in apparent Pilsen shootout
More TOP STORIES News