French bulldogs rescued at O'Hare airport won't be turned over for flight back to Jordan, rescue group says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of 15 French bulldogs that were rescued from a warehouse at O'Hare Airport were supposed to head back to where they came from Monday.The company that shipped the dogs to Chicago from the Middle East last month was cited with animal neglect after they were left for several days without food or water The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue has been taking care of the animals since August. The rescue said the CDC ordered the animals to be shipped back to Jordan on Monday, but they are concerned those dogs might be mistreated again.The group said in a statement on its Facebook page Last week, Congressman Mike Quigley said he was working to make sure the dogs end up in safe hands.