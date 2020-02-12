In the kitchen with Meghan Sedivy

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi & Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
Meghan's recipes:
Shrimp Scampi with Tomatoes and Spinach
Ingredients
1 tablespoon Alessi extra virgin olive oil
4 tbsp. butter
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup chopped parsley
kosher salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half
3 cups fresh baby spinach
1 lb. Alessi linguini pasta
Instructions
1. In a large stock pot add 4 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Add 1 pound of linguini and cook 8-12 minutes until done.
2. Add the olive oil and butter to a large skillet over medium heat.
3. Stir in the garlic and red pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
4. Add the shrimp to the pan and toss to coat. Cook the shrimp until bright pink and no longer translucent, approximately 2-3 minutes.
5. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to a plate and keep warm.
6. Add the wine to the pan, fresh baby spinach and grape tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat.
7. Return the shrimp to the pan and toss to coat in the sauce. Sprinkle with the parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve immediately.
Green Bean and Crispy Chickpea Salad
Ingredients
3 cups fresh green beans, trimmed
6 cups arugula
1 cup grap tomatoes, halved
1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/3 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup pine nuts
1 Recipe creamy balsamic dressing using Alessi balsamic vinegar
1 pkg. Alessi garlic breadsticks
Instructions
1. Fill a large saucepan with salted water; bring to boiling. Add green beans and return to boiling, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook beans 5 minutes or until tender.
2. Transfer cooked beans to a large bowl of ice water; cool completely. Drain.
3. Combine beans, arugula, tomatoes, chickpeas, cheese and pine nuts. Toss with Creamy Balsamic Dressing to coat. If desired, top servings with crispy chickpeas.
4. Creamy Balsamic Dressing: Whisk 2 tbsp. Alessi balsamic vinegar, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 2 tsp. Dijon mustard, 1/2 tsp. sea salt, 1/2 tsp. minced garlic and 1/2 tsp. honey. Add pepper to taste. Gradually whisk in 1/2 cup Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil.
5. Baked Chickpeas: Dry reserved chickpeas with a paper towel. Once chickpeas are dry, spread the chickpeas out on a baking sheet and drizzle with Alessi extra virgin olive oil and salt. Roast in the oven on 400 for 20-30 minutes, shaking the pan every 10 minutes to help roast the chickpeas evenly. Once cooked, transfer to a plate, season to taste with salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Balsamic Infused Berry Shortcake
1 pkg. fresh strawberries
1 pkg. fresh blueberries
1 pkg. fresh raspberries
cup coconut whip
1 pkg. blueberry scones
3 tbsp. Alessi balsamic reduction
1 tbsp. sugar
Instructions
1. Rinse and pat dry fresh produce. Slice strawberries into thick slices. In a large bowl place blueberries, raspberries, sliced strawberries, balsamic reduction and sugar. Mix well and set aside to marinate for about 30 minutes at room temperature.
2. On a clean plate place 1 blueberry scone, add a large spoonful of balsamic berry blend then add another blueberry scone layer and top with berry blend and coconut whip.
