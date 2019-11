Willis family crash: Friday marks 25 years since 6 children killed in fiery crash that led to George Ryan corruption case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the crash that killed six members of the Willis family.Parents Scott and Janet Willis were the only survivors of the fiery van crash on I-94 near the border with Milwaukee in 1994. They lost the six youngest of their nine children.Their van was struck by a chunk of metal from a truck. As uncovered by the I-Team , the driver of that truck had received his license by bribing Secretary of State employees working for Gov. George Ryan, who at the time was Illinois secretary of state.Seventy-five people, including Gov. Ryan, was convicted and the Willis family received $100 million in wrongful death settlements.