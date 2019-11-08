Willis family crash: Friday marks 25 years since 6 children killed in fiery crash that led to George Ryan corruption case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the crash that killed six members of the Willis family.
Parents Scott and Janet Willis were the only survivors of the fiery van crash on I-94 near the border with Milwaukee in 1994. They lost the six youngest of their nine children.
Their van was struck by a chunk of metal from a truck.
As uncovered by the I-Team, the driver of that truck had received his license by bribing Secretary of State employees working for Gov. George Ryan, who at the time was Illinois secretary of state.
Seventy-five people, including Gov. Ryan, was convicted and the Willis family received $100 million in wrongful death settlements.
