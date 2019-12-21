Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5772985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heidi Broussard was strangled, the suspect, her best friend Magen Fieramusca.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The woman who's charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a mom and her infant from Austin crouched down in the back of a police vehicle leaving the Harris County jail, hours after her arrest.An ABC13 camera captured an Austin Police Department vehicle exit the jail in downtown Houston at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.A crew observing the vehicle stated Magen Rose Fieramusca was inside the vehicle, which is expected to be heading to Austin. She was crouching down in the front seat.Fieramusca is accused of abducting her close friend Heidi Broussard and Broussard's infant daughter, Margot Carey. Broussard's body was found Thursday in the trunk of a car owned by Fieramusca at a home in northwest Harris County.Baby Margot was found alive and well in a swing inside the home. An ambulance took the baby to the hospital. According to Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, she didn't have any obvious injuries, but Child Protective Services called in requesting an evaluation.The Harris County District Clerk website shows Fieramusca was held at the jail on three holds placed by Austin police: two kidnapping offenses and one tampering with evidence, a human corpse.Medical examiners ruled Broussard's cause of death as "ligature strangulation."Fieramusca appeared in court Friday afternoon for multiple previous charges related to six traffic tickets from April 2018 including expired registration, no driver's license on demand, driving while license invalid, failure to report change of address or name, expired driver's license and no car insurance.She pleaded no contest to all six tickets and was found guilty. She was fined $50 each for four of her outstanding tickets and $175 for the remaining two.Later Friday, bond amounts were set for Fieramusca's charges in connection with the disappearances of Broussard and her child, totaling $600,000.Investigators told ABC News they feared foul play from the start because one child was missing and one was left behind. Officials said the presumption is that if a mother were to run away voluntarily, she would either take both children or leave both behind. This particular situation was suspicious immediately.