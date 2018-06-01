Friends: Body found in south branch of Chicago River is missing boater's

Chicago police said a body was found in the south branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a body was found in the south branch of the Chicago River Friday afternoon.

The body was found near the 2800-block of South Damen Avenue, near where the South Branch of the river enters the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Friends said the body is that of 28-year-old Alberto Lopez, who fell off a boat when it hit a wake Monday evening.

"Thank god we found him today," said Fernando Reyes, friend.

Lopez fell into the Chicago River four days ago while he was out with friends.

"He struggled for like three seconds and then just disappeared, never seen him again," Reyes said.

His friends said they discovered the body while doing their own search Friday afternoon, and called 911 to report the body at about 1:15 p.m.

"When another boat passed his body floated up and we seen his face, the back of his hair and everything," said Ricardo Sanchez, friend.

Sanchez said they knew right away it was him.

Police said no official identification has been made yet.

Juan Bucio, a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and seasoned CFD marine unit diver, was critically injured Monday during the initial search for Lopez on the river's south branch. He later died.

Bucio, a 48-year-old father of two, will be laid to rest on Monday.
