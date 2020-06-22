Health & Fitness

Passenger at LAX removed from Frontier Airlines flight for not wearing mask

A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.
Frontier says the passenger in question was on a Denver-bound flight early Sunday morning and was removed for not complying with repeated crew member instructions.

Several Los Angeles police officers were called in to escort the man off the plane.

Frontier requires all passengers to wear masks when flying.

There is no federal mandate requiring passengers to wear masks onboard a plane, but all major U.S. airlines put policies in place in recent weeks stating that passengers and crew have to wear face coverings in order to fly.

Exceptions exist for kids, passengers eating and drinking and for those with certain medical conditions.

American Airlines has temporarily banned from its planes Brandon Straka, an activist who refused to wear a face mask on a recent flight, the first reported banning of a passenger who refused to comply with an airline's face mask rules.

