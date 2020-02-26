Arts & Entertainment

Disney's 'Frozen 2' sees Jason Ritter venture into unknown world of musicals

"Frozen 2" is the top grossing animated movie of all time, having generated $1.325 billion at the global box office. It's now out on Blu-Ray and DVD. Jason Ritter is thrilled to be a part of it, voicing the optimistic character named Ryder.

When he first got the audition, Ritter almost said "no" because he had to sing.

"And then I thought, 'What if I am supposed to be in 'Frozen 2' and I'm stopping myself before I even get started?' So I got over my little insecurities and fears and I went in and I sang," said Ritter. "And they said, you know, why don't you go to a vocal coach for a month and come back and sing again?"

MORE: Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist Erin Ramos talks making movie magic
EMBED More News Videos

Disney's "Frozen" is known for being a visual masterpiece. Effects artist Erin Ramos shared how she's bringing water to life, and to Elsa's fingertips, in the highly-anticipated sequel, "Frozen 2."


He got the role - but his song was one of several that didn't make the final cut.

"You can kind of tell how far they got into the process before they were cut by how animated they all are," said Ritter. "But it's so fascinating to get a glimpse into the process. It's a huge, complicated process to make something like this."

These unfinished moments are part of the DVD extras, along with a sing-along version of the movie, outtakes and deleted scenes.

Ritter says he made this movie, in part, for his 1-year-old little girl.

"And she's started to recognize the character and she'll go 'Dada' which makes me very happy," said Ritter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviedisney
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News