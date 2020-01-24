Society

Nebraska state trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' conversation after car accident | VIDEO

WATERLOO, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is sounding its "dad skills" alarm after one of its troopers was caught on camera calming a young girl with "Frozen" chitchat during a scary situation.

Trooper Steven Sosnowski responded to a call after a car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mother and her two daughters were inside, so he helped situate the girls into a rescue vehicle.

To keep the oldest girl calm, Sosnowski started talking about the Disney movie "Frozen."

"Is that Elsa?" body cam video captured Sosnowski asking the girl.

"I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf," he continued.

"And Kristoff and Sven!" the girl responded. "He's a talking snowman."

The Nebraska State Patrol posted the body cam footage to Twitter, which was viewed more than 13,000 times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynebraskastate troopersfrozenu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News