walmart

FTC sues Walmart over scam artists who stole 'hundreds of millions' with its money transfer services

The Federal Trade Commission is asking the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers.
By Anne D'Innocenzio, AP Retail Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

FTC sues Walmart over scammers' use of money transfer services

NEW YORK -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that it has sued Walmart for allegedly allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists who stole "hundreds of millions of dollars" from customers.

In its lawsuit, the agency alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores. The agency said Walmart didn't properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The FTC is asking the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties on the company.

"While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement announcing the action.

SEE ALSO: Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
EMBED More News Videos

The supply chain crisis has retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.



Walmart called the lawsuit "factually flawed and legally baseless." It said that the chair of the FTC refused Walmart the due process of hearing directly from the company, and said the Justice Department had refused to take the case to court.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that the agency is seeking to blame the company for fraud that the agency already attributed to another company, at a time that company was under the federal government's direct supervision.

"Walmart will defend the company's robust anti-fraud efforts that have helped protect countless consumers, all while Walmart has driven down prices and saved consumers an estimated $6 billion in money transfer fees," it said.

In addition to its retail business, Walmart offers financial services to consumers in its stores, including money transfers, credit cards, reloadable debit cards and bill payments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessftclawsuitscamsu.s. & worldwalmartscamconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
FTC sues Walmart for allowing scammers to use money transfer services
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Fun summer toys that won't break your bank
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
IL primary results pit Darren Bailey against Gov. JB Pritzker
CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin attempted kidnapping
Abortion rights: Courts asked to reinstate Indiana anti-abortion laws
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
3 in custody after 2 attacked in Lakeview
Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Democratic Secretary of State race
Show More
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Woman charged in Lakeview stabbing: CPD
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
Chicago Weather: Hot west, cooler by the lake Wednesday
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
More TOP STORIES News