CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning about bogus COVID vaccine surveys.
The FTC says people are receiving text messages and emails out of the blue asking them to complete a survey about the Pfizer, Moderna or Astra-Zeneca vaccine.
In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but are asked to pay the shipping fees.
If you get any of these via text or email, do not click or respond because it is a scam. The FTC said links or attachments could contain malware which could steal personal information
The FTC says no legitimate survey would ask for your credit card or banking information for a "free" reward.
For more information, visit the FTC's website.
FTC warns of COVID vaccine survey scams
