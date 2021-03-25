FTC warns of COVID vaccine survey scams

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning about bogus COVID vaccine surveys.

The FTC says people are receiving text messages and emails out of the blue asking them to complete a survey about the Pfizer, Moderna or Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but are asked to pay the shipping fees.

If you get any of these via text or email, do not click or respond because it is a scam. The FTC said links or attachments could contain malware which could steal personal information

The FTC says no legitimate survey would ask for your credit card or banking information for a "free" reward.

For more information, visit the FTC's website.
