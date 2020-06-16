Fugitive shot, killed by officers serving murder warrant in Beach Park; 2 officers injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6250693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person was shot in north suburban Beach Park as authorities served a murder warrant Tuesday.

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A fugitive was shot and killed as authorities attempted to serve him a murder warrant in north suburban Beach Park Tuesday.The Lake County Sheriff's Office warrants team and the US Marshals were at a residence on Beach and Green Bay Road when the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m., according to Sergeant Christopher Covelli.Authorities said they were serving a warrant for a 24-year-old man wanted for a 2018 homicide in Zion. Investigators determined he may have been at the Beach Park home. When officers approached, authorities said someone got out of a vehicle in the driveway and started shooting at the officers with what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon."Two members of the warrants team members returned fire, striking the individual. The individual was shot and was transported to an area hospital. Prior to being transported, after the shooting, warrants members and fugitive apprehension members conducted first aid and life-saving measures," Covelli said.The individual was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Covelli said. Authorities have not yet released the individual's name.Two officers injured in the incident were also transported to area hospitals. One had a laceration-type injury to his arm, but it is not clear if it was a graze wound, Covelli said.As of 4 p.m., several law enforcement officers remained on the scene and roads surrounding the home are still blocked.The sheriff's office said that because this is an officer-involved shooting, the Major Crimes Task Force has been called to conduct an independent investigation.