accuweather

Worm moon: How to see the next full moon in the sky this weekend

The last weekend of March begins with a bright full moon, the worm moon, shining in the sky.

The full moon will first appear right around sunset on Sunday, March 28, in the eastern sky. It will glow all night long, eventually setting in the west around sunrise on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

The worm moon gets its unique name because earthworms begin to resurface at this time of year.

It is also considered the last full moon of winter, but in 2021, it marks the beginning of spring.

The next full moon, in April, will be the first of three supermoons this year, according to AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoon
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Happy first day of spring!
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Jupiter, Mercury to appear to cross paths on March 5
Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
FBI activity near Streeterville high-rise where bomb-making materials, body found
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
Electrician dies after truck strikes work lift stretched over the Kennedy Expy.
Show More
Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2M settlement
Brighton Park shooting leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News