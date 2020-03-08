CHIditarod brings organized chaos to Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The streets of Chicago's Fulton Market were filled with costumed people and shopping carts Saturday as the annual CHIditarod got underway.
The shopping cart race generated organized chaos while also raising money for charity.
The event, which is considered one of the world's largest mobile food drives, benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the CHIditarod Foundation.
For more information, visit the food drive's website.
