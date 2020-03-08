Community & Events

CHIditarod brings organized chaos to Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The streets of Chicago's Fulton Market were filled with costumed people and shopping carts Saturday as the annual CHIditarod got underway.

The shopping cart race generated organized chaos while also raising money for charity.

The event, which is considered one of the world's largest mobile food drives, benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the CHIditarod Foundation.

For more information, visit the food drive's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest loopcharityfood driveevents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News