Fulton Market restaurants use igloos, greenhouses to extend outdoor dining in West Loop

Restaurants like Beatrix in Fulton Market are looking to utilize igloos and greenhouses to provide social distancing and warmth while dining out in cool temperatures.
"This is huge. It could extend outdoor dining season by weeks," said Pat Callahan, assistant manager at Beatrix Fulton Market.
Some diners are still looking to continue eating out when the colder weather arrives.
"With some heaters and some extra layers, I'm still OK to sit outside," said Eileen Robertson Hamra. "And it's important for us in our community being able to continue to get together and feel safe."
Igloos can be reserved for $150 and greenhouses can be rented for $10 per person.
In support of extending outdoor dining, the city has extended sidewalk cafe permits through winter to allow tents in the public right of way.
City officials will be hosting a webinar Friday to help restaurant and bar owners manage outdoor dining during the fall and winter months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The webinar will give an overview of the city's outdoor guidelines and let owners ask questions to city departments. The webinar is being presented by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, along with the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Department of Buildings, the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Public Health.
The webinar will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the BACP website.
The city said the Expanded Outdoor Dining Permit Program has helped more than 400 bars and restaurants temporarily operate outside.
RELATED: City announces 3 winners in outdoor dining design challenge for winter