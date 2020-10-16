coronavirus chicago

Fulton Market restaurants use igloos, greenhouses to extend outdoor dining in West Loop

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As cold-weather season arrives, the restaurant industry that has faced difficulties amid the pandemic is looking to extend the timetable for outdoor dining.

Restaurants like Beatrix in Fulton Market are looking to utilize igloos and greenhouses to provide social distancing and warmth while dining out in cool temperatures.

"This is huge. It could extend outdoor dining season by weeks," said Pat Callahan, assistant manager at Beatrix Fulton Market.

Some diners are still looking to continue eating out when the colder weather arrives.

"With some heaters and some extra layers, I'm still OK to sit outside," said Eileen Robertson Hamra. "And it's important for us in our community being able to continue to get together and feel safe."

Igloos can be reserved for $150 and greenhouses can be rented for $10 per person.

In support of extending outdoor dining, the city has extended sidewalk cafe permits through winter to allow tents in the public right of way.

City officials will be hosting a webinar Friday to help restaurant and bar owners manage outdoor dining during the fall and winter months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The webinar will give an overview of the city's outdoor guidelines and let owners ask questions to city departments. The webinar is being presented by the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, along with the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Department of Buildings, the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Public Health.
The webinar will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the BACP website.

The city said the Expanded Outdoor Dining Permit Program has helped more than 400 bars and restaurants temporarily operate outside.

RELATED: City announces 3 winners in outdoor dining design challenge for winter
EMBED More News Videos

Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and opportunities to pilot their idea at restaurants and bars in the city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopbusinesscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruswinterrestaurantscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Some CPS students could return to classroom next quarter
Illinois again breaks 1-day COVID-19 case record with 4,554
Illinois reports largest single-day COVID-19 case increase at 4,015
Dozens of neighborhood Chambers of Commerce struggle to survive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois again breaks 1-day COVID-19 case record with 4,554
2 killed in Dolton Menards parking lot shooting ID'd
1 killed, boy critically injured in I-290 rollover crash
Some CPS students could return to classroom next quarter
We're No. 1! Chicago ranked most rat-infested city 6th year in a row
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
IL defends plan to extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to WI
Show More
Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning: CPD
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in suit
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, brief showers Friday
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
More TOP STORIES News