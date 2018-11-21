Funeral arrangements for fallen #ChicagoPolice officer Sam Jimenez are being worked on and will be posted as soon as they are finalized. For external agency travel planning purposes, we are aiming for Sunday visitation with a full honors funeral on Monday 11/27. Details to follow pic.twitter.com/FL0DrTkh1J — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 21, 2018

Funeral arrangements are being made for Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed in the shooting Monday at Mercy Hospital.Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said arrangements are being made for Jimenez' funeral, with a visitation likely on Sunday and a funeral on Monday, November 27. Guglielmi said arrangements have not yet been finalized.Tuesday night, the Edison Park community came together at the Firewater Saloon to hold a fundraiser for Jimenez' wife and three children. Officer Samuel Jimenez grew up in the area and his family is from there and friends and former colleagues were there in support.Meanwhile, blue ribbons wrapped around fences and poles will guide the way for thousands of runners through the neighborhood in an annual fundraiser on Thursday for the Police Memorial Fund."It feels good because this is what we should be doing," Alison Belz said. "They save us. They're here for us."Jimenez was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital. He was trying to stop a man in a rage from killing more people.The 28-year old-who just became a full-fledged police officer is being hailed as a hero.Before he was Officer Jimenez, people in Edison Park knew him as a working boy with a dream. Jimenez was a student-athlete and choir member at Foreman High School, now known as Foreman College and Career Academy, in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. He graduated in 2009.Years ago, Jimenez worked at Moretti's restaurant in the Edison Park neighborhood."When he was here, he was always looking to what he could do next to better himself," recalled Karen Kissane, a Moretti's manager. "He went to school, he had a plan, a goal. There were things he wanted to do, he wanted to achieve and he did that."Meanwhile later Wednesday, a number of groups including gun control advocates plan to gather at Federal Plaza in the Loop to hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. for the victims of the shooting. They're calling for an end to the bloodshed.